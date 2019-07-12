Lamar County Special Response Team gets $16,000 donation

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Lamar County Special Response Team will soon be getting new communications and lighting equipment thanks to a $16,000 donation.
“It’ll be a safer environment,” said Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel. "Technology is increasing and we must stay with technology. It’s really going to make it safer for when we do have to go in and do an operation.”
Rigel said this donation came as a surprise to the department.
“It just shows that the community is backing us and supporting us,” Rigel said. “They want to help as much as they can. It’s one of those things where you don’t want to have to use it, but it’s there and it’s good to know you have it when you need it.”
Rigel said the previous equipment the team was using is outdated to was needing repairs often. He believes this new equipment will be much more reliable.
“We won’t have to worry about it failing,” Rigel said. “When you get into a tactical situation, you’ve got to rely on your equipment. We will be able to rely on it and not have to worry about it breaking down.”
The Special Response team is made up of specially trained individuals that are used for high-risk operations such has hostage situations and bomb threats.
