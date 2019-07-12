First Alert: TS Barry will bring heavy rain over the weekend

Expect passing clouds, showers and storms Friday night as the outer bands of Tropical Storm Barry slide through the area. Temperatures will ease back into the 70s. As Barry passes by to our west Saturday and Sunday, there will be heavy rain and storms nearly all day long both days. Temperatures will be around 80 degrees. Rainfall totals will be between 4 inches and 10 inches by the time it all comes to an end. There may be some flooding and power outages given the rain and the 15 mph to 35 mph winds. Monday, the rain will start to slow down. There will be a 60 percent chance for rain with highs in the mid-80s. By next Tuesday, we start to get back to normal with highs around 90 with a 30 percent to 40 percent chance for rain. That regular summertime weather continues through the end of next week.