2 arrested after 2 pounds of marijuana found during traffic stop in Hattiesburg

2 arrested after 2 pounds of marijuana found during traffic stop in Hattiesburg
Police arrested 36-year-old Kenneth Lumpkins (right) and 25-year-old Brandon Lewis (left) after officers and a K-9 unit found two pounds of marijuana inside a pillowcase during a traffic stop. (Source: HPD)
July 12, 2019 at 4:49 PM CDT - Updated July 12 at 5:15 PM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Thursday evening traffic stop led to a drug bust in Hattiesburg.

Hattiesburg police conducted the traffic stop at the intersection of North 38th Avenue and Pearl Street around 5:30 p.m.

Officers, along with a K-9 unit, searched the vehicle and found two pounds of marijuana inside a pillowcase.

Police arrested 36-year-old Kenneth Lumpkins, of Sumrall, and 25-year-old Brandon Lewis, of Hattiesburg.

ARREST: On Thursday, July 11, 2019, Hattiesburg Police conducted a traffic stop at the North 38th Avenue and Pearl...

Posted by Hattiesburg Police Department (Official) on Friday, July 12, 2019

Both men were charged with possession of controlled substance and booked into the Forrest County Jail.

Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.