2 arrested after 2 pounds of marijuana found during traffic stop in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Thursday evening traffic stop led to a drug bust in Hattiesburg.
Hattiesburg police conducted the traffic stop at the intersection of North 38th Avenue and Pearl Street around 5:30 p.m.
Officers, along with a K-9 unit, searched the vehicle and found two pounds of marijuana inside a pillowcase.
Police arrested 36-year-old Kenneth Lumpkins, of Sumrall, and 25-year-old Brandon Lewis, of Hattiesburg.
Both men were charged with possession of controlled substance and booked into the Forrest County Jail.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.