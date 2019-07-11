Storms and showers to pass through Friday, keep eye on Gulf

Passing showers and storms this evening that are loosely associated with Tropical storm Barry will diminish after sundown. Some storms may continue to survive without the daytime heat give the proximity to Barry, but storms should remain below severe limits with just heavy rain, lightning and some gusty wind. Temperatures will ease back into the mid-70s overnight.
Friday will feature more showers and storms passing through the area loosely associated with Tropical Storm Barry. Temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 80s. The chance of seeing a storm is around 50 percent.
This weekend as Tropical Storm Barry moves ashore the chance for rain is almost 100-percent. We have issued a First Alert Weather Day for Saturday and Sunday due to the potential for widespread flooding and the possibility of tornadoes. Temperatures will top out around 80 degrees. Rainfall totals will be between 4" and 10" by the time Sunday is said and done.
By Monday, things start to dry up and as we head through next week it is back to business as usual with highs in the 90s and a 30 percent chance for an afternoon storm.
