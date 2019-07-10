Woman charged after trying to run over officer in Hattiesburg during narcotics investigation

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Police charged a 25-year-old woman on Wednesday who was arrested after she tried to run over an officer with her car during an investigation in Hattiesburg.
Hattiesburg police said Shametria Easterling, of Hattiesburg, is the woman accused of trying to strike an officer with her car during a narcotics investigation Tuesday at the Foothill Apartments on North 31st Avenue.
Officials said the officer fired a shot at the car’s tire and then Easterling ran on foot from the scene.
She was taken into custody down the road and charged with two counts of aggravated assault.
Police also arrested 21-year-old Timothy Arnold, of Bassfield and 21-year-old Ramone Rodgers, of Hattiesburg during the narcotics investigation.
Arnold was charged with trafficking a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance. Rodgers was charged with possession of a controlled substance.
Police said agents recovered multiple handguns and ecstasy from inside the home.
Easterling, Arnold, and Rodgers were booked into the Forrest County Jail.
