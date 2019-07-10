Two assistant coaches leave USM baseball program

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - For the second time in three years, USM baseball coach Scott Berry finds himself searching for new assistants in the summer.
Five days after associate head coach Chad Caillet accepted a position at Texas A&M, volunteer assistant coach B.A. Vollmuth decided to leave the baseball program to pursue a career in private business.
Caillet and Vollmuth worked alongside one another coaching the hitters and defense. The two oversaw an offense that led the Conference USA in nearly every category three of the last four seasons.
Caillet leaves Hattiesburg after 12 seasons and Vollmuth just wrapped up his fifth year in the USM dugout. Both coaches played for Southern Miss – Caillet under Hill Denson in 1998 and Vollmuth form 2009-2011.
Vollmuth batted .326 in three seasons and was an integral part of USM’s run to the 2009 College World Series.
Berry begins his second coaching search in three years after pitching coach Michael Federico left the Eagles in 2017 to become the head coach of Louisiana-Monroe.
