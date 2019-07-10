HPD: Woman in custody after trying to strike officer with car

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A woman is in custody after attempting to strike an officer with her vehicle during an investigation Tuesday, according to Hattiesburg police.
Members of Metro Narcotics, the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and the Hattiesburg Police Department served a search warrant related to a narcotics investigation at the Foothills Apartments in the 600 block of North 31st Avenue around 3:30 p.m.
Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department said as officers investigated, a woman driving in the roadway attempted to strike another agency’s officer with her vehicle. The officer fire a single shot at the tire of the vehicle before the woman ran on foot from the scene, according to police.
The woman was taken into custody down the road.
Police said there were no injuries and the investigation is ongoing.
