Five arrested, one wanted in Pine Belt drug investigation

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Five people were arrested and one person is wanted after a joint operation to take down a methamphetamine distributor was conducted Tuesday by the Jones County Sheriff’s Office, Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, Choctaw Police Department, DEA and the Bureau of Indian Affairs.
Officials from the Jones County Sheriff’s Office said an undercover agent purchased approximately one pound of meth in Jones County, leading to a search warrant at a home in Jasper County.
The search warrant resulted in the arrest of 32-year-old Nathan Jones, 54-year-old Ricky D. Arrington, 35-year-old Lisa A. Arrington and 55-year-old Willie C. Thomas. All four were charged with child endangerment, possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia. They are being detained in the Jasper County detention center.
Keyshad D. Arrington, 23, who JCSD said was involved in the undercover drug buy, turned himself in to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office. He was transferred to the Jones County Sheriff’s Office, where he was charged with conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance. He was also charged with possession of paraphernalia in Jasper County.
Authorities also found several illegal firearms and additional drugs during the search.
Jones County also issued a felony warrant for 23-year-old Terence Robinson, who was also reportedly involved in the undercover buy. Robinson’s last known address was in Jasper County.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Robinson, you are asked to contact the Jones County Sheriff’s Office at 601-425-3147.
