FIRST ALERT: Rainfall totals increasing as Invest 92L drifts toward central Gulf

WDAM (PINE BELT) - The National Hurricane Center gives Invest 92L a 90-percent chance of development in the coming 48 hours. That means a Tropical Depression is likely to form by Friday night. At a minimum, this will bring heavy rain and some gusty wind to our area starting as early as Wednesday. And may stick around until as late as Monday.
What to expect:
As Invest 92L develops, expect the cloud cover to increase and the thunderstorm coverage to increase, too, starting on Wednesday. That means just extra showers and storms in the vicinity that are loosely connected to Invest 92L. The main bulk of the rain won't arrive until the weekend, but due to the track of this system, there may be prolonged impacts to the area.
Right now, model data suggests Invest 92L may strengthen to a Tropical Storm before making landfall somewhere between Houston, Texas and Mobile, Alabama. Model guidance suggests landfall will occur sometime on Saturday. If the storm threatens to make landfall before being given a name, it may be given the "Potential Tropical Cyclone" moniker until it reaches Tropical Storm strength. The National Hurricane Center does this so they can issue watches, warnings, and advisories, to alert the public.
Threats:
It looks like heavy rain, flooding and some gusty wind will be the main concerns with this system. The official forecast still calls for 2" to 6" possible. However, rainfall estimates from recent model trends show between 2" and 12" of rain possible for our area. That widespread between totals is because it is still too early to know the direct path. those totals will become more refined in the coming days.
Timing:
The timeline is between Wednesday and Monday. With hit and miss storms Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. A more substantial threat for rain arrives on Saturday and Sunday.
Unknowns:
There are probably more unknowns than knowns at this point. Continue to check back in with the forecast for the latest information.
More Info:
For more scientific information on this - and other - forecasts, you can get extra details and a complete scientific breakdown over on Nick’s Blog.
Preparations:
Have your NOAA Weather Radio programmed with fully charged batteries available for it. If you must travel, make sure to check the weather conditions, watches, warnings, and advisories before venturing out the door. Review your Severe Weather Plan and know what you would do if a severe storm or tornado was near you. If you don't feel comfortable riding out a storm where you live, make a plan regarding when you would leave your home and where you would go. Also, download the WDAM Weather App so, if the power goes out, you still have access to live, streaming coverage of any updates about the weather.
The WDAM First Alert Weather App:
Take the same tools the WDAM First Alert Weather team uses with you anywhere you go. Download the WDAM First Alert Weather app today for real-time interactive radar, location-based severe weather alerts and a constantly updated forecast for wherever you are.
Plan your day with an hour-by-hour forecast tailored for home, work or anywhere on-the-go. Our WDAM First Alert Weather app can tell you if a storm near you has hail, strong winds or rotation.
Here are some more features of the WDAM First Alert Weather app:
- Storm Tracks: See at a glance where a storm is and where it is headed
- Multiple Alerts: Turn on alerts for tornadoes, severe thunderstorms, floods, tropical storms/hurricanes, winter storms and more
- Live severe weather coverage: Watch our live stream for continuously updated information when severe weather strikes
- Updated forecasts from the {weather team brand} forecast center
- Weather pictures and video sent by people who live near you
- A constantly updated 10-day forecast, so your weekend is always in view
The WDAM First Alert Weather App is free in the Android and Apple app stores, part of the WDAM First Alert commitment to help keep you safe.
If your home or community is damaged in the storms, contact your county’s Emergency Management Agency here.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.