First Alert: Hot & sunny today with chance of rain, tropical system forming on the Gulf

Good morning everyone! We're starting off your day with mostly sunny skies and temps in the mid-70s. Skies will be partly cloudy today with hit-or-miss t-storm later this afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-90s, but the heat index will make it feel like 102-106. Temps will be in the 80s this evening with lows in the mid-70s.
Scattered T-Storms will be possible tomorrow and Friday as Invest 92-L throws moisture and showers our way. Highs will be in the low 90s.
Then all eyes turn to the Gulf where we’ll likely see a tropical depression or tropical storm form later today or Thursday. NHC is giving a high chance of development. Models show the system passing to our south before moving inland in Louisiana. That would put us on the wet and stormy side of the system. Right now, the main impacts to us would be heavy rain Friday and into the Weekend with 2 to 8 inches possible. We’re still a few days out and things could change so be sure to keep checking in for the latest.
