First Alert: Hot & sunny today with chance of rain, tropical system forming on the Gulf

Then all eyes turn to the Gulf where we’ll likely see a tropical depression or tropical storm form later today or Thursday. NHC is giving a high chance of development. Models show the system passing to our south before moving inland in Louisiana. That would put us on the wet and stormy side of the system. Right now, the main impacts to us would be heavy rain Friday and into the Weekend with 2 to 8 inches possible. We’re still a few days out and things could change so be sure to keep checking in for the latest.