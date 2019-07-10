Bond set for woman accused of kidnapping toddler in Laurel

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Bond has been set for the woman accused of kidnapping a 1-year-old boy in Laurel on Tuesday. Bond for Dominique Evans was set at $5,000 in Laurel Municipal Court on Wednesday morning.
Evans, 43, is accused of taking the toddler from a home on South 14th Avenue. Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox said officers responded to the reported kidnapping around 2:20 p.m.
At that time, Laurel police issued an alert for the public to be on the lookout for Evans and the child, who were believed to be in a small, green car of unknown make or model with an Ohio license plate.
Cox said LPD was going through the procedures to have an Amber Alert issued when Evans returned the child to the home around 4:30 p.m. After dropping the toddler off, Evans drove away from the scene but was stopped and arrested just minutes later, Cox said. Evans was charged with one count of kidnapping.
Cox said the child was unharmed during the incident.
