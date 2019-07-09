Youth Villages looks for backpack heroes

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Youth Villages in Hattiesburg is looking for backpack heroes for their annual back-to-school drive.
The nonprofit organization is looking for sponsors and donations to fill backpacks with school supplies for the more than 450 families they serve in southern Mississippi.
“School supplies has gone up to $650 for elementary school kids where in 2006 it was $375,” said Regional MPAC Supervisor Nicole Romero. “We are trying to make sure that every child at least in our programs has a backpack to go to school with.”
Youth Villages provides services to children who face a wide range of emotional, mental and behavioral problems.
“If a child that we have in our program needs a backpack, we also provide backpacks for their siblings that are in school,” said Romero. “So, if there’s a family of five children and they’re all in school, we give a backpack to every single one of those kids.”
Romero said the program is a sponsorship program, but they are accepting donations.
Items needed include backpacks, notebook paper, pencils, glue, crayons, etc.
The drop-off location is 116 N. 40th Ave. Hattiesburg, MS 39401.
For a full list of supplies and more details on how you can be a sponsor, visit YouthVillages.org.
