Woman charged with kidnapping 1-year-old in Laurel

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department went on high alert after a child was allegedly kidnapped Tuesday afternoon. Police Chief Tommy Cox said the boy is now safe and the suspect is in custody.
Cox said the 1-year-old was kidnapped from the 500 block of 14th Avenue around 3 p.m. by 43-year-old Dominique Evans.
Police put out an alert a short time later asking for help from the public to find the boy and Evans. Cox said the two were possibly traveling in a small, green car of unknown make or model with Ohio plates.
Just before 4:15 p.m., Cox said the child had been located and Evans was in custody. Cox said Evans will be charged with kidnapping.
WDAM is working to gather more details on this developing story.
