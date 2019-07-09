Petal residents share concerns over multi-million dollar prject

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Construction for a multi-million dollar apartment complex in Petal has been given the green light to continue, though not everyone in the community is excited about it.
The city of Petal is moving forward with transforming an empty lot on Byrd Parkway into a $15 million, nearly 135-unit, luxury apartment complex.
Petal Mayor Hal Marx said the project will only help push the city forward and provide a different kind of living experience for people wanting to call Petal home.
But some residents that spoke with WDAM had some concerns.
“It’s [Petal’s] getting too big like Hattiesburg. I like Petal being little," said Petal resident Jennifer Larsen.
Another concern was the affordability of the apartment units.
“These apartments, if they come in, while they’re going to be luxury and that’s great, they’re not going to be affordable if they’re too high,” said Petal resident Barbara Elwin.
As of right now, the cost of living for the apartments has not been released.
Marx said the apartments will be great for people that are looking for quality homes but are not ready to build or buy a house.
“Not everybody’s ready to build or buy a house,” Marx said. “They want a nice place to live and they might not be ready for that for one reason or another.”
Marx believes that the apartments will encourage people to move to Petal, creating a boost in sales tax.
“This being the first real development to happen in that area, I think it will jump start,” Marx said. “Hopefully, we’ll see more happening in that area. It’s a great space for restaurants and other business because it close to the shopping area.”
Along with a potential boost in sales tax comes a potential boost in students.
“It is a great school district and a lot of people are wanting to get in, but that’s also going to bring a lot of people into our city, that’s going to make it a little more congested.”
But Marx said the school district is prepared for the extra load.
There is no date set on the start of construction.
