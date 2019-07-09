New Augusta holds first farmers market

NEW AUGUSTA, Miss. (WDAM) - The New Augusta Civic Club are held their first ever farmers market at McCoy Park Tuesday.
Vendors from the area came out to share their products with the community in an attempt to boost the sale of local fresh produce.
Kids were entertained with music, food, and snow cones as they were browsing the vendors tents.
The Civic Club doesn’t plan on having more farmers markets this year but they will hold more events in the future.
To stay up to date they hope you follow them on Facebook to stay up to date with their events.
