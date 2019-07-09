Man, 66, found shot to death inside Covington Co. home

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a deadly shooting that happened late Monday night near the Hot Coffee community in Covington County.
Covington County Undersheriff Layne McLaurin said deputies were called to the scene around 10:30 p.m. and found 66-year-old WJ Seals shot to death inside his home.
McLaurin said authorities do not have a suspect in custody. He added that no other information will be released at this time due to the ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call the Covington County Sheriff’s Office at 601-765-8281.
