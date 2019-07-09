Laurel support group helps people with diabetes

LAUREL, MS (WDAM) - People in the Laurel area living with diabetes learned Tuesday how exercise can help control their disease.
Physical therapist Danette Chancellor says exercise, along with diet and medication, is crucial to managing diabetes.
She spoke during a monthly diabetes support group meeting at South Central Place.
“Exercise takes effort, it takes commitment and it’s not a quick fix, it’s the one you have to be committed to,” said Chancellor. “It will help potentially with high blood pressure, it will help weight, it could help with sleep problems, it helps in the socialization factor, depression and then of course, if you’re a Type 2 diabetic, it helps control the blood sugar.”
You can find out more about the diabetes support group at scrmc.com.
The meetings are free and take place the second Tuesday of each month.
