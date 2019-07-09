Lamar County gets more than 900 smoke alarms to install across county

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi is one of the top states in the nation for fire-related deaths, according to the Mississippi Department of Health.
“Smoke alarms are needed to save lives,” said Lamar County Battalion Chief Johnny Elliott. “If I put up 1,000 smoke alarms that save one life, it’s worth the trouble it goes to putting them up. Which is no trouble really. The more lives we save, the better off we are.”
Thanks to a FEMA Fire Prevention and Safety Grant, Lamar County now has 946 smoke alarms to be installed across the county.
“That right there will be your silence button and your test button all in one,” Elliott demonstrated. “I tell everybody, that unless you’re 100% sure why the alarm is going off, don’t silence it. Get out and call 911 and let the fire department check it out.”
Lamar County firefighters are mainly focusing on installing the alarms in the homes with children, elderly residents and disabled residents.
“This is the third or fourth time we’ve gotten this grant,” said Lamar County Fire Coordinator George Stevens. “One of our fire departments, Pine Ridge Fire Department, got it a few years ago. To date, I know that we’ve documented two fires where the lives of three people were saved because of smoke detectors, there’s no doubt about it. It was very clear cut.”
If you need a smoke alarm in your home, you can go to the nearest senior citizens center or volunteer fire department to sign up for one.
"All I need is a name and a phone number and I’ll contact them to set up a time that is available for them,” said Elliott.
These smoke alarms have a 10-year battery life. They are installed free of charge.
