Invest 92L looms near Gulf; will bring heavy rain to Pine Belt

PINE BELT (WDAM) - Invest 92L is moving toward the Gulf of Mexico and is expected to develop into a tropical depression later this week as it moves west through the northern gulf. At a minimum, this storm will bring heavy rain and some gusty winds to our area starting as early as Wednesday and may stick around until as late as next Monday.
What to expect:
As Invest 92L develops, expect cloud cover to increase and the thunderstorm coverage to increase, too, starting on Wednesday. The main bulk of the rain won't arrive until later in the week, but due to the track of this system, there may be prolonged impacts to our area.
Right now, model data suggests Invest 92L may strengthen to a tropical depression and perhaps even a tropical storm before making landfall. If so, it may be given the "potential tropical cyclone" moniker until it reaches tropical storm strength. The National Hurricane Center doesn't do this to make things confusing, but rather, so it can issue watches, warnings and advisories to alert the public.
Threats:
It looks like heavy rain, flooding and some gusty winds will be the main concerns with this system. But, until it gets into the gulf and forms, the exact impacts are unknown.
Timing:
The timeline is between Wednesday and Monday
Unknowns:
There are probably more unknowns than knowns at this point. The eventual track, strength and impacts are all unknowns. Continue to check back with the WDAM First Alert Weather Team for the latest information.
More Info:
For more scientific information on this, and other, forecasts, you can get extra details and a complete scientific breakdown over on Nick's Blog.
Preparations:
Have your NOAA Weather Radio programmed with fully-charged batteries available. If you must travel, make sure to check the weather conditions, watches, warnings and advisories before venturing out the door. Review your severe weather plan and know what you would do if a severe storm or tornado was near you. If you don't feel comfortable riding out a storm where you live, make a plan regarding when you should leave your home and where you would go. Also, download the WDAM First Alert Weather app so, if the power goes out, you still have access to live, streaming coverage of any updates about the weather.
The WDAM First Alert Weather App:
Take the same tools the WDAM First Alert Weather Team uses with you anywhere you go. Download the WDAM First Alert Weather app today for real-time interactive radar, location-based severe weather alerts and a constantly updated forecast for wherever you are.
Plan your day with an hour-by-hour forecast tailored for home, work or anywhere on-the-go. Our WDAM First Alert Weather app can tell you if a storm near you has hail, strong winds or rotation.
Here are some more features of the WDAM First Alert Weather app:
- Storm Tracks: See at a glance where a storm is and where it is headed
- Multiple Alerts: Turn on alerts for tornadoes, severe thunderstorms, floods, tropical storms/hurricanes, winter storms and more
- Live severe weather coverage: Watch our live stream for continuously updated information when severe weather strikes
- Updated forecasts from the WDAM First Alert Forecast Center
- Weather pictures and video sent by people who live near you
- A constantly updated 10-day forecast, so your weekend is always in view
The WDAM First Alert Weather App is free in the Android and Apple app stores, part of the WDAM First Alert commitment to help keep you safe.
If your home or community is damaged in the storms, contact your county's Emergency Management Agency here.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.