Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport offers direct flights to DFW

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport has good news for flyers wanting to reach their destination with less stops.
American Airlines will no longer be flying Pine Belt routes through Meridian. Instead, two nonstop flights to Dallas-Ft. Worth will be offered each day, except Saturdays.
“We will be on our own to fill the 50 passenger jet,” said Tom Heanue, executive director of the airport. “Meridian has carried the route, besting the Pine Belt by 2 to 1 passengers. It will be imperative for Pine Belt travelers to step up.”
The nonstop flights include a mid-morning departure.
Chicago flights will not be offered.
“It did not meet expectations as the numbers from PIB were low,” said Heanue. “We hope this new schedule will help stabilize the Pine Belt market. We will have direct flights to and from a great hub –DFW – and our flights will be later in the day to help with the early morning stigma. I sure hope travelers check out this great service and use their local airport."
You can view the schedule of nonstop flights to Dallas-Ft. Worth below:
Sunday through Friday
Depart DFW 9:40 a.m. and arrive at PIB 11:20 a.m.
Depart PIB 11:50 a.m. and arrive at DFW 1:45 p.m.
Depart DFW 5:25 p.m. and arrive at PIB 7:05 p.m.
Depart PIB 7:30 p.m. and arrive at DFW 9:25 p.m.
Saturday
Depart DFW 12:40 p.m. and arrive at PIB 2:20 p.m.
Depart PIB 2:50 p.m. and arrive at DFW 4:45 p.m.
