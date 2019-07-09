First Alert: Keep an eye on the Gulf this week

We started off Tuesday with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-70s. Skies will be partly cloudy throughout the day with maybe a stray thunderstorm later this afternoon, but most of you will stay dry. Highs will be in the mid-90s, but the heat index will make it feel like 102-105. Temperatures will be in the 80s this evening with lows in the mid-70s. We’ll see some hit-or-miss thunderstorms as we go into Wednesday with highs in the mid-90s. Then, all eyes turn to the Gulf where we’ll likely see a tropical depression or tropical storm form by Wednesday or Thursday. The National Hurricane Center is giving a high chance for development. Models show the system passing to our south before moving inland in Louisiana. That would put us on the wet and stormy side of the system. Right now, the main impacts to us would be heavy rain Friday and into the weekend with two to five inches possible. We’re still a few days out and things could change, so be sure to keep checking in with the WDAM First Alert Weather Team for the latest.