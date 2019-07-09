Boil water notice issued for Pleasant Ridge Water customers in Laurel

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A boil water notice has been issued for some Pleasant Ridge Water Association customers in the Laurel.
The notice affects about 200 people in the following areas:
- Centerville Road
- Hebron Centerville Road southeast of Dunkerton Tree Farm
- Fred Ellzey Road
- Dickie Road
- Dusty Road
- Leaf River Road
- Bay Drive
- Pitts Road
- Knight Circle
- Sandhill Church Road west of Big Creek
- West Creek Road
Pleasant Ridge Water said they will notify the media when the boil water notice has been lifted.
If you have questions, call 601-763-8515.
