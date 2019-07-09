Boil water notice issued for Pleasant Ridge Water customers in Laurel

The boil water notice affects about 200 customers of the Pleasant Ridge Water Association in Laurel. (Source: Pablo)
July 9, 2019 at 6:04 PM CDT - Updated July 9 at 6:04 PM

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A boil water notice has been issued for some Pleasant Ridge Water Association customers in the Laurel.

The notice affects about 200 people in the following areas:

  • Centerville Road
  • Hebron Centerville Road southeast of Dunkerton Tree Farm
  • Fred Ellzey Road
  • Dickie Road
  • Dusty Road
  • Leaf River Road
  • Bay Drive
  • Pitts Road
  • Knight Circle
  • Sandhill Church Road west of Big Creek
  • West Creek Road

Pleasant Ridge Water said they will notify the media when the boil water notice has been lifted.

If you have questions, call 601-763-8515.

