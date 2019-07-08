Truck pulled from Leaf River

July 8, 2019 at 5:30 PM CDT - Updated July 8 at 5:31 PM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A day at the river turned into a nightmare for one truck owner.

Hattiesburg police and firefighters responded to the Leaf River Monday afternoon after receiving a report of a pickup truck submerged in the river.

Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore said the truck’s owner was attempting to back a boat into the river at the boat ramp near Chain Park when it rolled into the water.

No one was injured in the incident.

A tow truck was called to pull the truck out of the river.

