So. Central Regional shifting emergency-room drive

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - As part of construction on a new medical facility, the South Central Regional Medical Center is having to shift its emergency room entrance.
Starting at 11 a.m. Monday, the new driveway to the South Central Emergency Department will be located directly across from South Central Orthopedics, which sits west of the medical center.
“Minutes count when you have a life-threatening emergency, so it is important that we educate the community about the relocation of our emergency department (entrance),” South Central President/Chief Executive Officer Doug Higginbotham said in a statement. “We have placed signs along the thoroughfare directing the public to the temporary entrance. This step is required to continue work on the new facility, which will open in late 2019.”
