Police: Man fatally shot during burglary in Petal

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Petal police are investigating a deadly shooting that claimed the life of a 30-year-old man early Sunday morning.
Detective Sammy Ray, with the Petal Police Department, said Franklin Clark was fatally shot at the Eagles Nest apartments on Smith Street.
Ray said officers responded to a report of a burglary in progress at the apartments at 5:38 a.m. According to investigators, Clark was involved in an “altercation” with another man during the burglary and was shot.
Clark was pronounced dead at the scene by Forrest County Coroner Butch Benedict.
Ray said no arrests have been made at this time and the investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.