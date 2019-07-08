One hurt in Hattiesburg shooting

Hattiesburg police are investigating a Sunday night shooting at Plantation Place Apartments. (Source: Live 5 News)
July 8, 2019 at 2:41 PM CDT - Updated July 8 at 2:41 PM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police are investigating after a man was shot late Sunday night at Plantation Place Apartments.

Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department said officers responded to the incident around 11:45 p.m. and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment. An update on his condition was not immediately available.

Police said they do not have a suspect in custody at this time, and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call HPD or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-7867.

