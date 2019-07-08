Man shot during domestic dispute in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A man was hospitalized after being shot during a domestic incident Monday morning in Hattiesburg.
Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department said officers were called to a domestic disturbance on Dixie Avenue around 5:30 a.m.
While police were at the scene, officers were notified that a man suffering from gunshots wounds had arrived at a local hospital for treatment. An update on the victim’s condition was not immediately available.
HPD spokesman Ryan Moore said a person of interest was taken into custody for questioning, but no criminal charges have been filed.
