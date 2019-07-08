Jones County home destroyed in fire

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jones County home in the Powers Community was destroyed in a house fire early Monday morning.
Volunteer firefighters from Powers, Glade and M&M responded to the fire at approximately 12:11 a.m. at #47 Eastview Drive, according to Powers Fire and Rescue Captain Lance Chancellor.
Callers were initially unsure if anyone was in the burning home.
A two-man crew from Powers Fire and Rescue entered the home and began searching for potential victims, finding none. A secondary crew from Glade Fire and Rescue also entered the home to assist the Powers crew with fire suppression.
Chancellor said the interior fire quickly worsened and the crews were ordered to evacuate as a roof collapse became imminent. All four crew members escaped unharmed.
More manpower and tanker support was dispatched for and provided by Sandersville Fire and Rescue, Calhoun Fire and Rescue, and Shady Grove Fire and Rescue.
Chancellor said more than a dozen fire apparatus and two dozen volunteers were on the scene battling the blaze at the height of the fire.
Dana Bumgarner with the Jones County Fire Council said the homeowners were not home at the time of the fire.
No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire was not immediately known, according to Chancellor.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.