Thousands come out for 3rd annual Freedom Festival

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Downtown Columbia was packed full of deliciously smelling foods, cars, music, and people for the third annual Freedom Fest.
“It was good, besides the heat,” said first-time festival goer, Jarvis Russell. "The walking around, people everywhere. The food was good too.”
"It gets people out of the house and get to meet new people and have fun,” said first-time festival goer, Jacey Rasmussen.
“I’m loving it,” said first-time festival goer, Randy Hutchinson. "It’s great. There’s a lot of good people, a lot of good cars, everything is great.”
The event featured more than 80 different kinds of vendors, local live entertainment, a splash pad, and ended with a huge fireworks display.
Vendors said being able to participate in events like this bring new people into the city to experience what it has to offer.
“It brings the community together,” said vendor Brenda Young. "It lets us get out and see what there is to offer inside of our community without going outside of it to do other things.”
Hundreds of volunteers came together to make this festival happen. They say it was a lot of fun and were happy to help.
“It’s great,” said volunteer Scottie Dyess. "It’s wonderful going around helping the community and building up the community and everything. It’s pretty great and wonderful. It just bonds us all closer together and helps the community get stronger and work its way up.”
Lt. Gov Tate Reeves also spoke at the festival.
