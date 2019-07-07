First Alert: Sunday forecast

A few showers and thunderstorms are possible in the Pine through this evening before becoming mostly clear later tonight with lower to mid-70s.
Monday looks to be very hot and humid with a 30 percent for isolated mainly afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms with highs in the upper 90s. Please drink plenty of fluids and take frequent breaks if you must be outdoors. The lows will drop back into the mid-70s by Tuesday morning.
For Tuesday and Wednesday look for scattered mainly afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms with highs in the mid-90s and lows in the mid-70s.
By Thursday and beyond the forecast is more uncertain as the National Hurricane Center predicts a low-pressure area to form in the NE Gulf of Mexico. At this point, the system has been given a 50 percent chance for developing. If the system does form our forecast is highly dependent on which direction it takes.
For now, we will leave a chance for showers and thunderstorms in the forecast with highs in the 90s and lows in the 70s until we no more.
