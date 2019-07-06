Laurel hosts professional, amateur boxing on Saturday night

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Saturday night is “Fight Night” in Laurel.
BKPTV hosts nine fights on Saturday at the Cameron Center. The events begin at 7 p.m., completing the first annual Mississippi Combative Sports Convention – a two-day affair which featured a Hall of Fame Awards dinner on Friday night.
On the fight card Saturday night is three amateur fights, followed by four undercards and concluding with the American Boxing Federation Mid-American Super Featherweight Title and World Boxing Foundation Silver International Middleweight Title.
Several of the boxers hail locally from Mississippi while others come to Laurel from around the world, including Mexico and Jamaica.
"I have to introduce myself, my name is Ian "The Impact" Darby,” said Darby, a Jamaica native competing in the undercard. “And what I’m most excited is to come here to Mississippi and show the talent of Jamaica.”
"Looking forward to getting that title back home,” said Mexico native Abel Aparicio, who will fight for the Super Featherweight Title. “Can't wait to get it home. I'm excited for this fight and we're just following the game plan."
"We always want to have shows where we do quality fights,” said Terrance Thigpen, co-owner of BKPTV. “And we want to bring something to Laurel that Laurel doesn't get a chance to see on a normal basis."
"In order to get these kids the exposure and experience they need so that boxing continues to grow and thrive, you have to be able to put on shows like this,” said ring announcer Bob Alexander. “People come out and support the show. Every one I’ve done here has been a standing-room only crowd. I don't expect anything different tomorrow night."
Here is a look at the “Fight Card” on Saturday night.
Amateurs
- Amir Smith (Laurel) vs. Willian Hernandez (Atlanta, GA)
- Javion Smith (Laurel) vs. Jeremiah Lewis-Watts (Jackson)
- Jayce West (Waynesboro) vs. Yamil Carrasco (Atlanta GA)
Undercard
Light Heavyweight (4 rounds):
- Derrian Herron (Hattiesburg) vs. Marquan Greer (Jackson, TN)
- Ian Darby (Jamaica) vs. Chown Sims (Jackson)
- Britton Norwood (Las Vegas, NV) vs. Gevonte Davis (Gulfport)
Middleweight (4 rounds):
- Roberto Esclante (Mexico) vs. Javonn Davis (Jackson)
Main Event
ABF Mid-American Super Featherweight Title (8 rounds):
- Lester Brown (Bahamas) vs. Abel Aparicio (Mexico)
- (4-0-2, 1 knockout) vs. (5-0-0, 2 knockouts)
WBF Silver International Middleweight Title (8 rounds):
- Delvecchio Savage (Tuscaloosa, AL) vs. Najik Lewis (Gulfport)
- (3-2-1, 3 knockouts) vs. (3-2-1, 1 knockout)
