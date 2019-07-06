Great American Duck Derby raises money for Petal playground

PETAL, MS (WDAM) - Hundreds of plastic ducks were dropped off the East Hardy Street Bridge over the Leaf River Saturday to raise money for an infant/toddler playground at Petal’s Hinton Park.
The Excel By 5 Coalition sponsored the event, called the “Great American Duck Derby.”
Each duck was bought with a $10 donation and then numbered for the quarter-mile race.
Organizers said the ducks were funneled to the finish line, where first, second and third place winners were collected by Petal Fire Department divers.
Owner of the first place duck received $1,000.
Owner of the second place duck got $500 and the owner of the third place duck won $250.
“This is sort of a launch, a start to give us some seed money,” said Nadine Coleman, a member of the Excel By 5 Coalition. “We intend to apply for grants and seek more funds other places, but this is sort of a good faith effort to show that we’re willing to get out there and work and raise some of our own funds.”
Coleman said about $15,000 was raised from the event.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.