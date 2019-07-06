Forrest County continues work on Dahmer courthouse memorial

HATTIEBURG, MS (WDAM) - Forrest County is continuing work on a memorial to honor slain voting rights activist Vernon Dahmer.
He was killed in 1966 when the Ku Klux Klan firebombed his Forrest County home.
A sculpture of Dahmer by two local artists was recently cast in bronze at a foundry in Texas.
It’s now in local storage.
The statue will be the centerpiece of a new plaza at the Forrest County Courthouse, honoring Dahmer and other local civil rights leaders.
Work will begin soon on landscaping the plaza and constructing a base for the statue.
“There will be a stone base with a plaque and then there will be a wall, a short wall that can also serve as a bench and it’ll say, ‘If You Don’t Vote, You Don’t Count,’ which was a famous quote of Mr. Dahmer’s,” said David Hogan, president of the Forrest County Board of Supervisors.
So far, a total of $120,000 in public and private funds have been contributed to pay for the project.
