First Alert: Weekend forecast
By Rex Thompson | July 6, 2019 at 4:15 PM CDT - Updated July 6 at 4:15 PM

For tonight, expect clear skies and humid conditions with lows in the mid-70s.

Mostly sunny on Sunday with a 30 percent chance for mainly afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms with highs in the mid-90s.

For Monday, look for partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid-90s with only a 20 percent chance for an afternoon or early evening shower or thunderstorm.

Tuesday expect a 30 percent chance for mainly afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms with highs again in the mid-90s.

Wednesday and Thursday expect a 40 percent chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms with highs in the mid-90s.

On Friday, look for a 40 percent chance for mainly afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms with highs in the lower 90s.

On Saturday, look for a 50 percent chance for showers and thunderstorms with highs in the lower 90s.

Lows each night will be in the mid-70s.

