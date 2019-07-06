First Alert: Weekend forecast

For tonight, expect clear skies and humid conditions with lows in the mid-70s.
Mostly sunny on Sunday with a 30 percent chance for mainly afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms with highs in the mid-90s.
For Monday, look for partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid-90s with only a 20 percent chance for an afternoon or early evening shower or thunderstorm.
Tuesday expect a 30 percent chance for mainly afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms with highs again in the mid-90s.
Wednesday and Thursday expect a 40 percent chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms with highs in the mid-90s.
On Friday, look for a 40 percent chance for mainly afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms with highs in the lower 90s.
On Saturday, look for a 50 percent chance for showers and thunderstorms with highs in the lower 90s.
Lows each night will be in the mid-70s.
