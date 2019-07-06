EUROHA hosts “Throwback Brunch”

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - A special reunion in Hattiesburg is bringing back students from as far back as the early 1950′s.
Members of EUROHA hosted a throwback high school brunch Saturday at the One Stop Shop Event Planning Center.
It was part of the 17th biennial reunion of the organization, made up of graduates from the Eureka, Royal Street, Rowan, and Hattiesburg High schools.
The oldest graduate attending is from the Class of 1953.
Saturday night, a reunion ball will be held at the Jackie Dole Sherrill Community Center.
And a farewell luncheon will be held Sunday at the One Stop Shop Event Planning Center.
“(The reunion) just grows continuously, because a lot of people see what we’re doing and, as we always say, we hope they’re jealous and want to become a part of it,” said Grady Gaines, EUROHA president.
During the luncheon, Hattiesburg High School head football coach Tony Vance was presented a Recognition of Excellence award.
During the 2017-2018 football season, his Tiger football team won the South State 5-A championship.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.