EUROHA continues tradition of Golf Classic

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The 19th annual EUROHA alumni events continued on Friday morning with the Golf Reunion Classic at Shadow Ridge Country Club in Hattiesburg.
The pairing of nephew and uncle – Stephen and Troy Mobley – took home their second straight title and third overall with a round of 73.
The golf tournament first commenced in 1974 – a small part of the week-long reunion that graduates of Eureka, Royal and Rowan schools look forward to every year.
Stephen calls for some of the more recent grads to attend EUROHA as they recently expanded to Hattiesburg High alumni.
“It’s mostly older people that’s keeping us in this and I’m asking some of the younger people, starting with mine,” Stephen said. “You young people, it’s not just for older people, it’s for everybody that went to school here. This is a tradition for Hattiesburg, EUROHA. This is a tradition. So, I’m challenging everybody, every class. And let’s have more competition. Maybe me and my uncle might not win if y’all bring some more competition.”
“I look forward to this every year and I come from Wisconsin every year, especially for this,” Troy said. “Especially for EUROHA, not especially for the golf game but especially for EUROHA.”
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.