Columbia gears up for Freedom Fest

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Downtown Columbia was busy Friday afternoon, getting streets blocked off and booths set up for the third annual Freedom Fest.
"Last year we got rained out. This year we are coming back bigger and better with a huge boom,” said Nik Ingram, Columbia Main Street Director.
There will be more than 80 vendors Saturday selling art and crafts as well as food. There will be a splash pad for the kids and a car show, along with live music and entertainment.
Hundreds of volunteers come out for this event each year. Organizers said it feels good to have the community’s support and help with not only Freedom Fest, but also the many other events that are put on throughout the year.
“It’s just been so impactful for me to see people who have sacrificed time with their families, time from their jobs to volunteer and join in this effort,” said Ingram. “To continue to grow something like this because they just believe that what we are doing has such a great impact.”
It wouldn’t be a Fourth of July celebration without fireworks! Ingram said you don’t want to miss them.
"You can expect one of the greatest fireworks shows you've ever seen in your life. It comes in close in comparison to Disney,” said Ingram. “People said during the Christmas holiday that it felt like Hallmark walking down the streets. This will be a different kind of event, but you can expect a completely different experience when you come to one of our events."
Lt Gov. Tate Reeves will be speaking at the event.
Freedom Fest begins at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday. Admission begins at 4:00 p.m. and is $5.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.