Voter registration deadline approaching for Mississippi primaries

MISSISSIPPI (WDAM) - The deadline to register to vote in the 2019 statewide primary elections is quickly approaching.
Monday, July 8, is the deadline to register to vote in the Aug. 6 primaries.
Circuit clerk offices are closed Friday, July 5, in observance of Independence Day. However, all offices will be open Saturday, July 6, at 8 a.m. until noon so everyone has a chance to register.
All offices will be open Monday until 5 p.m. If you are sending in your application through the mail, it must be postmarked no later than July 8.
For more information about voter registration in Mississippi, visit the Secretary of State’s Office website.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.