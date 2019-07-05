Three-hour standoff ends peacefully in Perry County

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A three-hour standoff came to a peaceful end in Perry County when a man threatening to harm himself was safely taken into custody.
Sheriff Mitch Nobles said deputies were called to a home on Corinth Church Road just after 1 p.m. Friday when a man armed with a shotgun threatened to harm himself.
Deputies from Lamar and Forrest counties, as well as Mississippi Highway Patrol troopers, were called in to assist with the situation.
Nobles said the man finally surrendered to law enforcement without incident after 4 p.m. Nobles noted that the man never pointed the shotgun at troopers or deputies.
According to Nobles, deputies are not releasing the man’s name at this time. It is unclear if he will face criminal charges.
