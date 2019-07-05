Camp Shelby museum remains open for Independence Day

CAMP SHELBY, MS (WDAM) - Camp Shelby offered you a great way to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday while beating the heat.
The Mississippi Armed Forces Museum was open on the holiday and dozens of visitors took the opportunity to visit it.
The museum details the state’s military history from the War of 1812 to the Global War on Terrorism.
Some people made a return trip to the museum on July 4th, while others visited for the first time.
“Everybody needs to come out and see this, you could come everyday and see something different,” said Rhonda Bennett, who was visiting from Purvis.
“This is our first time here,” said Daniel Credeur of Hattiesburg, who was visiting with his wife, Ariel and two-year-old son Cypress. “It’s just very well put together, everything is nice and neat, it’s great to be out of the heat, that’s one thing.”
“All of the artwork, the displays, the exhibits, the sound effects as well, really kind of add to that ambience,” said Ariel Credeur. “It really pulls you in and engages museum goers.”
Admission to the museum is free.
It’s open Tuesday-Saturday, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.
