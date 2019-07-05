Movement ‘restricted’ at MDOC facilities after 3 inmates escape custody

MISSISSIPPI (WDAM) - The Mississippi Department of Corrections says movement has been “restricted” at all three of its state correctional facilities, including the South Mississippi Correctional Institute in Lucedale, as the search continues for three escaped inmates.
MDOC put out an alert Friday morning announcing two inmates escaped from the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Pearl and a third inmate escaped from the Mississippi State Penitentiary in Sunflower County.
Officials said the search for Benny Ray Blansett, 59, began after an early-morning inmate count at Parchman. Corrections officers discovered Blansett was missing at 3:17 a.m.
While the search for Blansett was happening, Jonathan Blankenship and Christopher Benson High were discovered to be missing from CMCF around 7 a.m. Officials said Blankenship and High should be considered armed a dangerous.
Blankenship, 31, was serving a five-year sentence for aggravated assault on a police officer and conspiracy to commit a crime in Alcorn County. Blankenship is 5-foot-10, weighs 200 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes. Officials said he also goes by the name of “Hustle” and has tattoos on his face and neck.
High, 28, was serving a 12-year sentence for burglary larceny of an unoccupied dwelling in Carroll County. High is 5-foot-7, weighs 145 pounds and has hazel eyes and brown hair with tattoos on his arms and chest.
Blansett was serving a life sentence for burglary, aggravated assault on a police officer, two counts of uttering forgery and jail escape in Marion County. He was also convicted of a second jail escape in Sunflower County. Blansett is 5-foot-11, weighs 169 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.
If you spot any of these men, you’re asked to immediately call your local law enforcement office or MDOC at 662-745-6611.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.