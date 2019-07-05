Hot and mostly dry Friday and Saturday; rain chance increases Sunday

We started off Friday with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-70s. Skies will be partly cloudy for the rest of the day with maybe a stray thunderstorm later this afternoon. Most of you will stay dry. Highs will be in the mid-90s, but the heat index will make it feel like 102-106. Temperatures will be in the 80s this evening with lows in the mid-70s. We’ll stay hot and mostly dry Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 90s. I can’t rule out a stray shower, but most of us will stay dry. Higher rain chances will arrive as we go into Sunday and Monday with scattered thunderstorms and highs in the low to mid 90s. Much of next week is looking hot and warm with highs in the mid-90s with a few hit or miss storms.