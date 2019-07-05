Hattiesburg police respond to shooting at restaurant

Hattiesburg responded to a shooting at Captain D's in the 1900 block of Arcadia Street. (Source: WDAM)
July 5, 2019 at 2:24 PM CDT - Updated July 5 at 2:24 PM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police are investigating a Friday afternoon shooting at a Captain D’s restaurant.

Police responded to the shooting in the 1900 block of Arcadia Street just before 1 p.m., according to the Hattiesburg Police Department.

No one was injured in shooting, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any informaiton regarding the shooting, you are asked to contact HPD or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-7867.

