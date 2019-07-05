Hattiesburg police arrest three following traffic stop

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police arrested three men following a Thursday night traffic stop.
Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore said officers stopped a vehicle near the intersection of Bay Street and Rebecca Avenue just before 11 p.m.
Moore said one man, identified as 20-year-old Jaquan Price, attempted to run from police. Price, of Hattiesburg, was arrested after a chase.
Police also arrested 33-year-old Jason Walker, of Hattiesburg, and 24-year-old Keenen Ross, of Prentiss, according to Moore.
Price was charged with fugitive from another jurisdiction, simple assault on a law enforcement officer, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, disorderly conduct-failure to comply and possession of Xanax.
Walker was charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, and Ross was charged with operation of a vehicle in unsafe-mechanical condition.
Police seized two weapons and pills.
The three men were booked in the Forrest County Jail.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.