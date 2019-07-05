8 Golden Eagles scattered across 5 baseball leagues

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) _ For eight University of Southern Mississippi players, the break from baseball was brief.
Within a few weeks of wrapping up the program’s fourth consecutive 40-win season, the octet was scattered across five wooden-bat leagues catering to college players.
Four players wound up teammates for the Youngsville (La.) Acadiana Cane Cutters of the Texas Collegiate League:
- Rising sophomore outfielder Hunter LeBlanc of Luling, La.
- Rising senior left-handed pitcher Josh Lewis of Theodore, Ala.
- Redshirt freshmen left-handed pitcher Drew Boyd of Oak Grove
- Redshirt freshmen infielder Fisher Norris of Seminary
Other Golden Eagles playing summer baseball:
- Rising sophomore third baseman Danny Lynch; High Point/Thomasville (Ga.) HiToms; Coastal Plain League
- Rising senior right-handed pitcher Brant Blaylock; New Albany (Miss.) Golden Triangle Jets; Cotton States League
- Rising sophomore shortstop Will McGillis; South Kingstown (R.I.) Ocean State Waves; New England Collegiate Baseball League
- Rising sophomore infielder Charlie Fischer; Hopkinsville (Ky.) Hoptown Hoppers; Ohio Valley League
Dunno who dug this up, but saw this on a Southern Miss Baseball tweet and kinda dug it.
Florida State University just logged its 42nd consecutive season with at least 40 wins. In and of itself, that’s just insanely good, at a bare minimum 1,680 victories.
That’s just nuts.
But what really kinda caused a pulled-cord-bringing-this-bus-to-a-screaming-halt was the list of folks coming right behind with active consecutive 40-win seasons.
OK, ‘member, FSU had 42. Next up: The University of Louisville with … wait for it … wait for it …
Eight.
That’s right, eight, which is pretty snappy, but still 34 seasons shy.
After the Cards come Dallas Baptist University with five, followed by Texas Tech University and USM with four each.
Apparently, that’s it.
Having covered a few USM baseball seasons, we can vouch for how tough it is to win 40 games when you’re playing 52 games, 54 games, 56 games a year.
That USM has done it four in a row is really good.
Forty-two in a row? That’s go-home-and-tell-your-mama-to-slap-you good.
Oh, and kinda sorta just noticed, but ya know what three of these five teams have in common? USM, FSU and Louisville all once roamed the diamonds of the Metro Conference.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.