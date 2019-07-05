Fred’s closing stores in Miss., but there’s still a bright spot

RICHTON, Miss. (WDAM) - Discount chain Fred’s recently announced it will close an additional 49 underperforming stores as part of an ongoing effort to optimize its footprint.
Mississippi has the most on the list with at least 17 closures in the Magnolia State. According to a news release, Fred’s Pharmacies will remain open at all locations so customers can continue to fill their prescriptions, receive vaccinations and purchase over the counter medications.
Richton is one area of the Pine Belt on the list of closures, and customers from Perry County are sad to see the store go.
“Luckily, the pharmacy is staying open, and that’s a big plus for us, but it won’t be the same,” said Patti Sanford.
The Richton store is not the only one in the area that will close. According to Fred’s, stores in Wiggins, Tylertown and Taylorsville will close soon as well. There is no date set for when they will close up for good.
The closures of Fred’s stores comes after a continued evaluation of the company’s store portfolio. According to employees at the Richton location, the pharmacy will remain open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
