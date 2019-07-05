Families enjoy Independence Day at Paul B. Johnson State Park

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - For many, the Fourth of July is a time of family fun and spending the day out on the water.
That’s what many families did at Paul B. Johnson State Park.
People were out in the water, on boats, enjoying snow cones and just having some good family fun.
Vicki Blackledge and her family have been coming out to the park for about three years now. She said her family enjoys coming together here because it is a central location for everyone.
“A lot of us live in Louisiana and on the coast and some live in Mendenhall," Blackledge said. “This is one time we can all just come together as a family.”
Blackledge said her favorite thing about the park is the family friendly atmosphere and it’s perfect for people of all ages.
“There are so many things that you can say about the Fourth of July," Blackledge said. “It’s just an amazing time to just get together with family and be thankful for what everyone has done for our freedom.”
David Guelker and his family were out enjoying their fifth year out at the state park. Guelker said his family loves taking the boat out and having a good time.
“We just relax. Dale cooks, we ride around in the boat, just have a good time with family," Guelker said. “He has his grandson that comes out and we have our daughters that come out and just have a good time.”
The night ended with a big fireworks display.
