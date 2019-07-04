Volunteer fire chief killed in hit-and-run remembered through memorial 5K

SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Sumrall Lions Club started off this Fourth of July by remembering late Sumrall Volunteer Fire Department chief Alvin Beasley. The club ran its second annual 5K race with a deeper purpose.
Beasley and another volunteer firefighter, Lorrie Sykes, were killed in a hit-and-run while directing traffic from a separate incident on March 15, 2017. Those who knew Beasley say the race is the perfect way to keep his legacy alive.
“Mr. Alvin, he was...he was Sumrall. He was the Lions Club. He was the Fourth of July,” said Gary Deen, chairman of the Alvin Beasley Memorial Scholarship.
All proceeds from Thursday’s event go to the Alvin Beasley Memorial Scholarship.
“It's such an honor for my dad. Everybody in the community knew my dad, and he was such a special person. He was a very giving, serving person, so for them to honor him like this is amazing,” said Lora Beasley.
The man accused of killing Beasley and Sykes, 33-year-old Brandon Eaton, is scheduled to be in court on Aug. 1. A Lamar County grand jury indicted Eaton for three counts of aggravated DUI and one count of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death. Eaton has been in the Lamar County Jail on a $3 million bond since his arrest.
