USM 400-meter man to run for country at Pan-Am games

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) _ University of Southern Mississippi 400-meter man Trey Johnson will represent the United States later this month at the 2019 Pan American Under-20 Championships in Costa Rica.
Johnson placed second in 46.1 seconds at the United States of America Track & Field Outdoor Championships in late June in Miramar, Fla.
By winning the silver medal, the 6-foot-3 rising sophomore earned a trip to the Pan-Am Under-20 championships, which will be held July 18-21 in San Jose, Costa Rica.
