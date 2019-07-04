LPD carries on late chief’s legacy with annual food drive

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department held its fifth annual Fill-A-Truck Food Drive on Wednesday. This year’s event was dedicated to the memory of late police chief Tyrone Stewart, who passed away earlier this year.
Stewart's colleagues said he had a spirit for serving the community, and this food drive is a way to keep that legacy alive.
“We’re doing stuff the truck this morning in honor of my brother, Chief Tyrone Stewart,” said LPD officer Kim Stewart. “I am proud of my brother. He did a lot for the city that went unnoticed.”
Stewart said his brother started the food drive event years ago to help the Good Samaritan Center’s food pantry and soup kitchen. That mission continues today.
“I can’t express how much I miss Chief Stewart, my baby brother. I advise anybody out there that works with your family members, if y’all have a relationship like me and chief, love them like it’s their last day,” said Stewart.
People in the community say they’re happy to see the event move forward.
“The legacy must continue for now and forever. It should never die here at Walmart,” said Laurel resident ray Hill. “Super officer. I hate that he passed away because we loved him.”
Organizers with the food pantry said donations from this drive help keep them stocked with food until the end of the year. LPD will host another food drive in December.
